Andrew McCabe: Investigators Saw Trump as 'Danger to National Security'
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
During the FBI's probe into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, investigators eventually had reason to think that President Donald Trump "posed a danger to national security," the agency's former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday...
