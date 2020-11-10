Global  
 

Andrew McCabe: Investigators Saw Trump as 'Danger to National Security'

Newsmax Tuesday, 10 November 2020
During the FBI's probe into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, investigators eventually had reason to think that President Donald Trump "posed a danger to national security," the agency's former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday...
News video: Lawmakers Slam Trump's 'Childish' 'Reckless' Firing Of His Fifth Defense Secretary

Lawmakers Slam Trump's 'Childish' 'Reckless' Firing Of His Fifth Defense Secretary 00:37

 When Defense Secretary Mark Esper was 'terminated' from his position by President Donald Trump on Monday, lawmakers sounded the alarm. Esper, Trump's fifth defense secretary, was replaced with National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller in an acting capacity. According to Business...

Ex-deputy FBI chief McCabe: Officials had reason to think Trump posed 'danger to national security'

 Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe defends its investigation into Trump campaign's ties to Russia, claiming that political bias...
