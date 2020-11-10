Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US to Hold Economic Talks With Taiwan, Pompeo Says

Newsmax Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Undersecretary of State Keith Krach, who angered China with a visit to Taipei in September, will lead economic talks with Taiwan this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday. Pompeo told a news conference that Krach would lead the Economic Prosperity...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension

As tension between India and China persists along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, top members of the Donald Trump administration arrived in India for the high-level 2+2 dialogue. US..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published
Pompeo holds talks over Nagorno-Karabakh crisis [Video]

Pompeo holds talks over Nagorno-Karabakh crisis

The foreign minsters of Armenia And Azerbaijan are in Washington to meet with U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo over the ongoing fighting taking place over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Adam..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:17Published