NYC Officials Urge People Not To Travel For Thanksgiving As De Blasio Says City Is Seeing Worrisome COVID Increase

CBS 2 Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Monday's positivity rate was 2.88% and the seven day average 2.31%. That's why they're urging people to double up on precautions to prevent a second wave: Social distancing, wearing masks indoors, stay home - don't travel for Thanksgiving. 
