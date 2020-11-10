McConnell: We'll have transition, no nod to Biden

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday "I think we ought to quit all the hand wringing" as President Donald Trump, backed by Republicans in Congress, pursues legal challenges to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory. (Nov. 10)
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly taking the lead on stimulus talks. The White House is sitting the stimulus talks out. Pres. Elect Joe Biden may also leap into the congressional discussions as his transition team kicks into high gear. Democrats and Republicans are still very far...