McConnell: We'll have transition, no nod to Biden

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday "I think we ought to quit all the hand wringing" as President Donald Trump, backed by Republicans in Congress, pursues legal challenges to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory. (Nov. 10)
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Mitch McConnell Taking Over COVID Stimulus Talks

Mitch McConnell Taking Over COVID Stimulus Talks 00:29

 Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly taking the lead on stimulus talks. The White House is sitting the stimulus talks out. Pres. Elect Joe Biden may also leap into the congressional discussions as his transition team kicks into high gear. Democrats and Republicans are still very far...

