Henry Kissinger: 'I Like Joe Biden'

Newsmax Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Henry Kissinger, who served as secretary of state for presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, said last week he has often disagreed with Joe Biden on foreign policy, but he is convinced he will be a moderate and "thoughtful" if he assumes the presidency.
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger reveals his hopes for the next president: 'I like Joe Biden'

 Kissinger discussed what he expects from the new president, what successes he thinks Trump's administration had, and his longing for harmony.
Business Insider