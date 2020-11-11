Supreme Court may uphold Affordable Care Act in latest challenge

Denver woman diagnosed with cancer says repealing the Affordable Care Act jeopardizes her future More than 20 million people who rely on the Affordable Care Act for health insurance are watching the Supreme Court case closely.

Supreme Court Weighing Future Of Affordable Care Act West Virginia University law professor Anne Lofaso talks about the future of the Affordable Care Act.

Supreme Court's ACA Decision Could Impact Millions Of Pennsylvanians The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Passed in 2010, some Republicans have tried for years to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Unable..

Supreme Court appears unlikely to topple Affordable Care Act in latest challenge by Republicans The fate of the law dominated much of Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing last month. Two other justices appear ready to save the ACA.

GOP tries again to get Supreme Court to ax Affordable Care Act A week after the 2020 election, Republican elected officials and the Trump administration are advancing their latest arguments to get rid of the Affordable Care...

