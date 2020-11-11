Global  
 

Supreme Court may uphold Affordable Care Act in latest challenge

CBS News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Republicans are hoping the conservative majority on the Supreme Court will end the Affordable Care Act once and for all, but it appears that former President Obama's signature piece of legislation is likely to survive this challenge. Jan Crawford reports.
News video: Affordable Care Act goes to Supreme Court

