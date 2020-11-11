Challenges to the Affordable Care Act could fail for 3rd time, despite conservative majority on the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court heard arguments on the Affordable Care Act for a third time on Monday. Challenges to President Obama's landmark legislation previously failed in 2012 and 2015. Now it appears the law could stand again, despite a conservative majority on the Supreme Court. Kim Wehle, a professor of law at the University of Baltimore and author of "What You Need to Know About Voting and Why," discusses which justices may vote to keep the ACA largely intact.
