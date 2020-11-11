Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Challenges to the Affordable Care Act could fail for 3rd time, despite conservative majority on the Supreme Court

CBS News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The Supreme Court heard arguments on the Affordable Care Act for a third time on Monday. Challenges to President Obama's landmark legislation previously failed in 2012 and 2015. Now it appears the law could stand again, despite a conservative majority on the Supreme Court. Kim Wehle, a professor of law at the University of Baltimore and author of "What You Need to Know About Voting and Why," discusses which justices may vote to keep the ACA largely intact.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: U.S. Supreme Court To Consider Affordable Care Act Tuesday

U.S. Supreme Court To Consider Affordable Care Act Tuesday 02:15

 The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments, Tuesday, about the future of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court may uphold Affordable Care Act in latest challenge

 Republicans are hoping the conservative majority on the Supreme Court will end the Affordable Care Act once and for all, but it appears that former President..
CBS News

AP Top Stories November 10 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday November 10th: McConnell says no alarm as Trump continues legal challenges to election; Eta squats off western Cuba; Supreme Court..
USATODAY.com

Unlikely US Supreme Court fully repeals Obamacare

 The Supreme Court seemed likely Tuesday to leave in place the bulk of the Affordable Care Act, including key protections for pre-existing health conditions and..
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court hears arguments on Affordable Care Act

 The Supreme Court heard arguments today on a Republican challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Harvard Law School professor Alan Jenkins joined CBSN's Tanya..
CBS News

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Biden: Vaccine process must be grounded in science and fully transparent

 President-elect Joe Biden is welcoming the progress being made toward a coronavirus vaccine, but said the process must be transparent to ensure confidence and..
CBS News
Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting [Video]

Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting

[NFA] America's next first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who holds four degrees, including a doctorate, plans to keep her day job after moving into the White House. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:14Published

Kim Wehle Kim Wehle American legal academic

Legal expert on President Trump's court challenges to election results

 President Trump is vowing to fight the election results in court despite there being virtually no evidence of voter fraud. Kim Wehle, a law professor at the..
CBS News

University of Baltimore University of Baltimore


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court ACA 11.10.20 [Video]

Supreme Court ACA 11.10.20

The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could impact the Affordable Care Act.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Supreme Court's ACA Decision Could Impact Millions Of Pennsylvanians [Video]

Supreme Court's ACA Decision Could Impact Millions Of Pennsylvanians

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Passed in 2010, some Republicans have tried for years to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Unable..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:38Published
Supreme Court Weighing Future Of Affordable Care Act [Video]

Supreme Court Weighing Future Of Affordable Care Act

West Virginia University law professor Anne Lofaso talks about the future of the Affordable Care Act.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: Trump Faces 'Uphill' Legal Battle in Key States

 Legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV on Thursday that President Donald Trump's campaign is relying on legal challenges that "rarely succeed in court," in...
Newsmax

Challenges to the Affordable Care Act could fail for 3rd time, despite conservative majority on the Supreme Court

 The Supreme Court heard arguments on the Affordable Care Act for a third time on Monday. Challenges to President Obama's landmark legislation previously failed...
CBS News

Legal Experts: President Winning Via Supreme Court Is Unlikely

Legal Experts: President Winning Via Supreme Court Is Unlikely Watch VideoThe Trump campaign has filed an onslaught of legal challenges in an attempt to overturn the results of the election. But will they...
Newsy