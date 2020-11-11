Global  
 

Iraq's Pro-Tehran Factions Cheer News of Biden Win

Newsmax Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Iraqi factions supported by Tehran on Sunday cheered news projections of a Joe Biden win, while some officials and activists in Baghdad voiced concern that a Biden presidency could embolden the group....
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Biden's projected win brings rallies, mixed reaction in KCMO

Biden's projected win brings rallies, mixed reaction in KCMO 01:12

 NBC News projected Joe Biden has enough electoral votes to become the 46th president of the United States. In Kansas City, one major rally happened at Mill Creek Park near the Country Club Plaza.

