Iraq's Pro-Tehran Factions Cheer News of Biden Win

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CBS News Projects Joe Biden Has Won Arizona



CBS News has projected Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona after counties reported more vote tallies Thursday. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:16 Published 6 hours ago Role Southwestern Pa. Played In Pa. Win For Biden



The region was key to Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania. KDKA's Jon Delano has a full breakdown. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:21 Published 10 hours ago President-elect Joe Biden's family: Here's what we know about the next first family



Joe Biden is the president-elect of the United States. Here's a look at the future first family. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 02:25 Published 11 hours ago