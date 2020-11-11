Iraq's Pro-Tehran Factions Cheer News of Biden Win
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Iraqi factions supported by Tehran on Sunday cheered news projections of a Joe Biden win, while some officials and activists in Baghdad voiced concern that a Biden presidency could embolden the group....
Iraqi factions supported by Tehran on Sunday cheered news projections of a Joe Biden win, while some officials and activists in Baghdad voiced concern that a Biden presidency could embolden the group....
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources