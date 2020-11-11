A Guide To Veterans Day 2020 Deals And Freebies

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Home Base helps veterans and their families heal



On this Veterans Day, WCVB is spearheading an all-day effort to help those who have served our country. We are partnering with Home Base -- an organization that now provides care to thousands of.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:51 Published 2 hours ago Two Mississippi Museums host Veterans Day event



Two Mississippi Museums host Veterans Day event Credit: WAPT Duration: 00:05 Published 13 hours ago Small Ceremony In Central Park Honors Female Veterans



Many Veterans Day events have gone virtual or have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, but Tuesday, a small outdoor ceremony honored women who have served our country; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:02 Published 14 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Veterans Day 2020 freebies: Where veterans, military can eat free, get a free haircut and find deals Wednesday Veterans and active-military members can find discounts and freebies this Veterans Day including free haircuts, car washes and even flu shots.

USATODAY.com 8 hours ago



