Melania Trump has Not Reached Out to Incoming First Lady Jill Biden
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Aside from President Trump not conceding, First Lady Melania Trump is also not reaching out to incoming First Lady-Jill Biden. Sources say that the more they delay the transition, the more difficult it would be next year.
Aside from President Trump not conceding, First Lady Melania Trump is also not reaching out to incoming First Lady-Jill Biden. Sources say that the more they delay the transition, the more difficult it would be next year.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources