Melania Trump has Not Reached Out to Incoming First Lady Jill Biden

HNGN Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Melania Trump has Not Reached Out to Incoming First Lady Jill BidenAside from President Trump not conceding, First Lady Melania Trump is also not reaching out to incoming First Lady-Jill Biden. Sources say that the more they delay the transition, the more difficult it would be next year.
