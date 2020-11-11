Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

B-24 tail gunner for famed Flying Tigers in WWII, now 95, remembers those who supported his missions

Denver Post Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
This Veterans Day, William "Pete" Peterson is thinking about all the support people who made it possible for him and the other members of the Flying Tigers to carry out their mission to defend the Chinese during World War II.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like