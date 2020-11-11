B-24 tail gunner for famed Flying Tigers in WWII, now 95, remembers those who supported his missions Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

This Veterans Day, William "Pete" Peterson is thinking about all the support people who made it possible for him and the other members of the Flying Tigers to carry out their mission to defend the Chinese during World War II. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

