Melinda Gates joins panel on women's role in a post-pandemic world
The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel on the importance of women’s leadership in shaping the pandemic response as well as the specific areas for action that governments and the private sector can take, with a focus on childcare. Participants include: Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and executive director of UN Global Compact; K.K. Shailaja Teacher, Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Kerala State, India. The panel is moderated by Nancy Kacungira.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Melinda Gates American businesswoman and philanthropist
The Data Miner, The Shooting, The Price of AdmissionUntangling the Facebook data scandal; then, Rep. Steve Scalise on surviving his life-threatening gunshot wound; and, why Bill and Melinda Gates put 20,000..
CBS News
Bill Gates: Losing Trust In FDA, CDC
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Sanda Ojiambo Kenyan administrator
United Nations Global Compact
K. K. Shailaja Indian politician
Mortality rate not as high as other states: Kerala Health Minister on COVID situation
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
Nancy Kacungira Ugandan television presenter and reporter
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Private foundation founded by Bill and Melinda Gates
Child labor may be good, Bill Gates-funded article in The Guardian bizarrely arguesDoing chores for your family is a form of child labor, so not all child labor is actually bad, says an article in The Guardian, published on Friday in a section..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources