Melinda Gates joins panel on women's role in a post-pandemic world

Mortality rate not as high as other states: Kerala Health Minister on COVID situation



Speaking on the current COVID-19 situation in Kerala, state Health Minister KK Shailaja on October 11 said, "It is incorrect to say that cases are very high in Kerala. The cases are definitely rising. But the mortality rate is not as high as other states. The ultimate aim is to reduce the mortality rate." The total number of active cases in Kerala has reached 96,003.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published now