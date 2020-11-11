Global  
 

Melinda Gates joins panel on women's role in a post-pandemic world

CBS News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel on the importance of women’s leadership in shaping the pandemic response as well as the specific areas for action that governments and the private sector can take, with a focus on childcare. Participants include: Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and executive director of UN Global Compact; K.K. Shailaja Teacher, Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Kerala State, India. The panel is moderated by Nancy Kacungira.
News video: Nielsen’s Addressable Measurement Addition ‘Biggest In A Decade’: Brown

Nielsen’s Addressable Measurement Addition ‘Biggest In A Decade’: Brown 07:09

 Nielsen expect its latest move in addressable TV will represent "the biggest change to measurement and to the TV currency in at least the last decade". The company just announced it will add measurement of 55 million addressable devices, including smart TV and set-top box return-path data, into its...

Melinda Gates Melinda Gates American businesswoman and philanthropist

The Data Miner, The Shooting, The Price of Admission

 Untangling the Facebook data scandal; then, Rep. Steve Scalise on surviving his life-threatening gunshot wound; and, why Bill and Melinda Gates put 20,000..
CBS News
Bill Gates: Losing Trust In FDA, CDC [Video]

Bill Gates: Losing Trust In FDA, CDC

With the release of their foundation’s latest annual Goalkeepers Report, Bill and Melinda Gates are doing a lot of interviews and pushing one primary message: The U.S. is failing in its coronavirus response, and that represents a failure for the globe. That’s something we’ve heard from Bill Gates repeatedly since the… Read more...

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Sanda Ojiambo Kenyan administrator


United Nations Global Compact


K. K. Shailaja K. K. Shailaja Indian politician

Mortality rate not as high as other states: Kerala Health Minister on COVID situation [Video]

Mortality rate not as high as other states: Kerala Health Minister on COVID situation

Speaking on the current COVID-19 situation in Kerala, state Health Minister KK Shailaja on October 11 said, "It is incorrect to say that cases are very high in Kerala. The cases are definitely rising. But the mortality rate is not as high as other states. The ultimate aim is to reduce the mortality rate." The total number of active cases in Kerala has reached 96,003.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Nancy Kacungira Nancy Kacungira Ugandan television presenter and reporter


Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Private foundation founded by Bill and Melinda Gates

Child labor may be good, Bill Gates-funded article in The Guardian bizarrely argues

 Doing chores for your family is a form of child labor, so not all child labor is actually bad, says an article in The Guardian, published on Friday in a section..
WorldNews

