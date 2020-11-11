Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former President Barack Obama sits down with CBS News after Joe Biden's projected victory

CBS News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama will sit down for interviews with Scott Pelley for "60 Minutes" and Gayle King for "CBS Sunday Morning" on Sunday, November 15, in what will be his first television interviews following the 2020 presidential election and ahead of the release of his book, "A Promised Land."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Joe Biden should intervene & resolve Gilgit-Baltistan conflict’: PoK activist [Video]

‘Joe Biden should intervene & resolve Gilgit-Baltistan conflict’: PoK activist

Asserting that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suffering for the past 73 years under Pakistan colonialism, human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza on Wednesday urged the US President-elect Joe..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:52Published
Troublesome Transition for President-Elect Joe Biden [Video]

Troublesome Transition for President-Elect Joe Biden

President-elect Joe Biden is confident Republicans will start embracing him as the winner of the election. But many high-ranking Republicans are holding back as President Trump continues to launch..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:43Published
President-elect Biden says 'it's an embarrassment' that President Trump isn't conceding [Video]

President-elect Biden says 'it's an embarrassment' that President Trump isn't conceding

President-elect Joe Biden says 'it's an embarrassment' that President Donald Trump is still refusing to concede the presidential race.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Obama Goes Off on Trump ‘Covid Spreader Tour,’ ‘Fire Fauci’ Chants: His Plan Is to Fire the Person Taking This Seriously!

 Former President *Barack Obama* hit the campaign trail for *Joe Biden* in Georgia Monday afternoon, going off on President *Donald Trump* again on the...
Mediaite

US Election 2020: Joe Biden breaks Barack Obama's record, becomes highest voted presidential candidate

 Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won more votes than any other presidential candidate in the US history, shattering a record set by former President Barack...
Mid-Day

Barack Obama congratulates Biden, says, 'could not be prouder'

Barack Obama congratulates Biden, says, 'could not be prouder' Former President Barack Obama says he “could not be prouder" to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. In a statement...
WorldNews Also reported by •NPR