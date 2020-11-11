Blessing Omakwu on religion as a power source
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Blessing Omakwu, deputy director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of The She Tank, discussed religion as a power source at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders.
