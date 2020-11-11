Feds: Heavily-Armed Staten Island Extremist Threatened To Kill Biden Supporters After Trump's Loss
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Brian Maiorana
A Staten Island Trump supporter with an interest in the militia movement was arrested on Tuesday, after allegedly calling for crowds of New Yorkers to be gunned down in the streets while celebrating the election results. [ more › ]
Brian Maiorana
