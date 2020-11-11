Global  
 

Feds: Heavily-Armed Staten Island Extremist Threatened To Kill Biden Supporters After Trump's Loss

Gothamist Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Feds: Heavily-Armed Staten Island Extremist Threatened To Kill Biden Supporters After Trump's LossBrian Maiorana

A Staten Island Trump supporter with an interest in the militia movement was arrested on Tuesday, after allegedly calling for crowds of New Yorkers to be gunned down in the streets while celebrating the election results. [ more › ]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Staten Island Resident Brian Maiorana Allegedly Threatened To Kill Sen. Chuck Schumer, Biden Supporters

Staten Island Resident Brian Maiorana Allegedly Threatened To Kill Sen. Chuck Schumer, Biden Supporters 00:26

 A Staten Island man is facing federal charges, accused of threatening to kill protesters, politicians and members of law enforcement.

