Eta intensifies into Category 1 hurricane; Florida's west coast under hurricane watch

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Eta strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Wednesday and its path is headed straight for Florida's west coast.
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Eta brings heavy rain, tropical storm force winds to South Florida

Eta brings heavy rain, tropical storm force winds to South Florida 01:18

 A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all of South Florida and the Treasure Coast as Tropical Storm Eta brings heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous storm surge to the area on Sunday night.

