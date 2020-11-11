Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reykjavik Global Forum panel on generational leadership and diversity

CBS News Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Reykjavik Global Forum panel on generational leadership and diversityThe 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel on The Generation Equality Forum, a joint effort to be convened in 2021 by UN Women and the governments of Mexico and France to celebrate the power and significance of women’s rights activism, feminist solidarity, women’s leadership, and youth participation, with the aim of full gender equality before 2030. Participants include: Singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador; Amy Weaver, president and chief legal officer of Salesforce; Lopa Banerjee, director of Civil Society Division and Executive Coordinator of the Generation Equality Forum, UN Women. The panel is moderated by Anika Jane Dorothy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

UN Women UN Women International organization

Thórey Vilhjálmsdóttir Proppé on women's empowerment and adventure

 Thórey Vilhjálmsdóttir Proppé, founder of The Empower Journey and a passionate adventurer, is interviewed by Silvana Koch-Mehrin, president and founder of..
CBS News

Angélique Kidjo Angélique Kidjo Beninese musician, actress, and activist


Salesforce Salesforce American software company

US Tech Giants Give Employees Paid Time Off To Vote [Video]

US Tech Giants Give Employees Paid Time Off To Vote

Between COVID-19 and various efforts across the country to make it downright difficult to vote, the challenges of voting are becoming increasingly obvious. Following the lead of major retails, US tech giants like Twitter and Salesforce are giving their employees Election Day off in order to vote. According to Business Insider, rideshare company Uber is giving employees the day off as part of their 'Get Out the Vote' effort.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

UNICEF UNICEF

12% India Covid cases among those under 20: Unicef

 Nearly 12% of Covid-19 infections in India are among children and adolescents under 20 years whereas globally, they accounted for 11% of infections, a new report..
IndiaTimes

ER doctor says closing schools alone won't stop coronavirus from spreading

 Public schools in New York City have gone back to all-remote learning. The decision comes as a new report from the U.N. Children's Fund warns of a "lost..
CBS News

Unicef: 25% of schoolkids from Covid-hit families may drop out

 Community volunteers who reached out to 300 habitations in 12 districts across seven states in August- September found children engaged as paid worker or pushed..
IndiaTimes
Artist aims to raise millions with giant canvas [Video]

Artist aims to raise millions with giant canvas

A British artist who partnered up with UNICEF and UNESCO looks to raise up to $30 million from selling what he says will be the world's largest-ever painting on a canvas, and donating proceedings to children's charities.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Striking New Acura MDX Interior Design Teased Ahead of Global Debut [Video]

Striking New Acura MDX Interior Design Teased Ahead of Global Debut

Acura provided a glimpse of the dramatic new interior of the fourth-generation MDX ahead of its global debut, in prototype form, Oct. 14. The MDX Prototype presages the arrival of the new,..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:44Published
TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL movie - Coronavirus Pandemic Documentary [Video]

TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL movie - Coronavirus Pandemic Documentary

TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL movie trailer HD - Coronavirus Pandemic Documentary - Plot synopsis: On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, 9 months..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

World Children's Day goes virtual in Jordan during COVID-19

 (MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- World Children's Day, UNICEF's annual day of action for children by children, will be celebrate...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •Hindu

Nigeria: UNICEF, WHO Call On Govt for Additional Financial Resources to Fight Measles, Polio

 [This Day] Abuja -- As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted immunisations against deadly diseases, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)...
allAfrica.com

Coronavirus: UNICEF warns of 'lost generation' as virus hits children's services

 With health services disrupted and poverty soaring due to the pandemic, "the future of an entire generation is at risk," warned UNICEF. The agency called on...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •NYTimes.comMENAFN.com