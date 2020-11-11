Reykjavik Global Forum panel on generational leadership and diversity
The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel on The Generation Equality Forum, a joint effort to be convened in 2021 by UN Women and the governments of Mexico and France to celebrate the power and significance of women’s rights activism, feminist solidarity, women’s leadership, and youth participation, with the aim of full gender equality before 2030. Participants include: Singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador; Amy Weaver, president and chief legal officer of Salesforce; Lopa Banerjee, director of Civil Society Division and Executive Coordinator of the Generation Equality Forum, UN Women. The panel is moderated by Anika Jane Dorothy.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
UN Women International organization
Thórey Vilhjálmsdóttir Proppé on women's empowerment and adventureThórey Vilhjálmsdóttir Proppé, founder of The Empower Journey and a passionate adventurer, is interviewed by Silvana Koch-Mehrin, president and founder of..
CBS News
Angélique Kidjo Beninese musician, actress, and activist
Salesforce American software company
US Tech Giants Give Employees Paid Time Off To Vote
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
UNICEF
12% India Covid cases among those under 20: UnicefNearly 12% of Covid-19 infections in India are among children and adolescents under 20 years whereas globally, they accounted for 11% of infections, a new report..
IndiaTimes
ER doctor says closing schools alone won't stop coronavirus from spreadingPublic schools in New York City have gone back to all-remote learning. The decision comes as a new report from the U.N. Children's Fund warns of a "lost..
CBS News
Unicef: 25% of schoolkids from Covid-hit families may drop outCommunity volunteers who reached out to 300 habitations in 12 districts across seven states in August- September found children engaged as paid worker or pushed..
IndiaTimes
Artist aims to raise millions with giant canvas
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources