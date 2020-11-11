See It: 1st Look At This Year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () ONEONTA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A tree in Upstate New York is getting ready for the world stage. The 75-foot Norway spruce has been chosen as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree for the 2020-21 holiday season. MORE: NYC Officials Urge People Not To Travel For Thanksgiving As De Blasio Says City Is Seeing Worrisome COVID Increase […]
