Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

See It: 1st Look At This Year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

CBS 2 Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
ONEONTA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A tree in Upstate New York is getting ready for the world stage. The 75-foot Norway spruce has been chosen as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree for the 2020-21 holiday season. MORE: NYC Officials Urge People Not To Travel For Thanksgiving As De Blasio Says City Is Seeing Worrisome COVID Increase […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Rockefeller Center Tree Chosen

Rockefeller Center Tree Chosen 00:25

 A tree in Oneonta, N.Y. is getting ready for the world stage. The 75-foot tall Norway spruce has been chosen as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Evansville Christmas Tree Arrives at Civic Center [Video]

Evansville Christmas Tree Arrives at Civic Center

Evansville Christmas Tree Arrives at Civic Center

Credit: WEVVPublished
St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm makes COVID-19 adjustments as holiday season begins [Video]

St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm makes COVID-19 adjustments as holiday season begins

The St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm team says they are excited to present a new procedure for Christmas tree sales this year in an effort to keep everyone safe and provide more options during the COVID-19..

Credit: WFFTPublished
Rockefeller tree cut down in Oneonta [Video]

Rockefeller tree cut down in Oneonta

A tree from Oneonta will find a new home at Rockefeller Center this holiday season.

Credit: WKTVPublished

Related news from verified sources

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree En Route to NYC

 In a year where so many good things have gone virtual, here's one tradition carrying on just like normal ... the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree!!! The...
TMZ.com

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree heading to NYC

 The 75-foot Norway spruce that will anchor New York City's holiday festivities as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been cut down in upstate New York and...
USATODAY.com

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Headed To Manhattan After Being Cut In Upstate New York

 ‘This year, we just feel the tree is vital’
Daily Caller