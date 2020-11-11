Global  
 

Thórey Vilhjálmsdóttir Proppé on women's empowerment and adventure

CBS News Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Thórey Vilhjálmsdóttir Proppé, founder of The Empower Journey and a passionate adventurer, is interviewed by Silvana Koch-Mehrin, president and founder of Women Political Leaders; and Hanna Birna Kristjánsdóttir, senior adviser, Women's Leadership, UN Women; Chair of the Board, Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum.
Reykjavik Global Forum panel on generational leadership and diversity

 The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel on The Generation Equality Forum, a joint effort to be convened in 2021 by UN Women and the..
CBS News

CBS News

