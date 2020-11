You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Oklahoma City Thunder promote assistant Mark Daigneault to become new coach Daigneault was the former head coach of the Thunder's G League affiliate

CBS Sports 4 hours ago



Sources: OKC promotes Daigneault to head coach Assistant Mark Daigneault will become the next coach of the Thunder, replacing Billy Donovan, after a rapid six-year rise within the organization, sources told...

ESPN 5 hours ago



Oklahoma City Thunder promotes Mark Daigneault to head coach Mark Daigneault spent last season on Billy Donovan's staff and was head coach of the G League's Oklahoma City Blue for five seasons.

USATODAY.com 3 hours ago