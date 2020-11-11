Cuomo Announces Earlier Curfew For Bars, Restaurants And Gyms; Puts Part Of Staten Island In "Yellow Zone"
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The statewide positive test rate was 2.9 percent, and 1,628 were in the hospital with the virus as of Wednesday. "What were are seeing is what they predicted for months." [ more › ]
The statewide positive test rate was 2.9 percent, and 1,628 were in the hospital with the virus as of Wednesday. "What were are seeing is what they predicted for months." [ more › ]
|
|
You Might Like