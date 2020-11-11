Global  
 

He Sidestepped Pompeo and Got Slapped Down. Now He’s the New Pentagon Chief.

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
President Trump’s new acting secretary of defense began a since-aborted diplomatic gambit last month to negotiate with a Somali terrorist group — drawing the ire of the secretary of state.
Analysis: Republicans are letting doubts about Biden's legitimacy flourish

 In backing United States President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud, Republicans risk leaving millions of Americans with the false impression..
New Zealand Herald

Top US diseases expert Anthony Fauci reacts to former Trump aide Steve Bannon's 'beheading' call

 The United States' top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, has described President Donald Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon calling for his beheading..
New Zealand Herald

Barr’s Decision on Voter Fraud Inflames Existing Tensions With Anticorruption Prosecutors

 The department’s handling of President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and a potential case against the former interior secretary exacerbated tensions with..
NYTimes.com

GOP senators say they're unaware of fraud in their races as Trump disputes election

 Many Republican senators have held off on congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on his victory as President Trump pushes baseless allegations of voter fraud...
CBS News

