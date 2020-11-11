He Sidestepped Pompeo and Got Slapped Down. Now He’s the New Pentagon Chief.
President Trump’s new acting secretary of defense began a since-aborted diplomatic gambit last month to negotiate with a Somali terrorist group — drawing the ire of the secretary of state.
