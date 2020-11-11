Global  
 

4 Top Civilian Officials Leave Pentagon, Raising Concerns About National Security

NPR Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Four of the Pentagon's top civilian officials, including the defense secretary, resigned or were fired this week. The timing of these moves is raising questions and concerns about national security.
News video: Take This Job: Top Defense Intel Official Departs Amid Trump's Pentagon Purge

Take This Job: Top Defense Intel Official Departs Amid Trump's Pentagon Purge 00:39

 As lame duck President Donald Trump purges his administration, the Pentagon's top intelligence official has resigned in protest. According to Business Insider, Joseph Kernan, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, walked off the job on Tuesday. The Pentagon says Kernan's...

