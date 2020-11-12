Global  
 

Lucille Bridges, mother of Ruby Bridges, dead at 86

CBS News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
"Our nation lost a Mother of the Civil Rights Movement today. And I lost my mom. I love you and am grateful for you. May you Rest In Peace" her daughter wrote.
