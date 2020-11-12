Lucille Bridges, mother of Ruby Bridges, dead at 86
"Our nation lost a Mother of the Civil Rights Movement today. And I lost my mom. I love you and am grateful for you. May you Rest In Peace" her daughter wrote.
Lucille Bridges, mother of civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, dies at 86Lucille Bridges, the mother of Ruby Bridges, has died at the age of 86. In 1960, Ruby walked past crowds shouting racist slurs as she became the first Black..
