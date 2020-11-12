Global  
 

Lucille Bridges, mother of civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, dies at 86

CBS News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Lucille Bridges, the mother of Ruby Bridges, has died at the age of 86. In 1960, Ruby walked past crowds shouting racist slurs as she became the first Black student at her elementary school in New Orleans.
Lucille Bridges, mother of Ruby Bridges, dead at 86

 "Our nation lost a Mother of the Civil Rights Movement today. And I lost my mom. I love you and am grateful for you. May you Rest In Peace" her daughter wrote.
Mother of Civil Rights Icon Ruby Bridges Dead at 86

 Lucille Bridges, who made a historic walk with her 6-year-old daughter, Ruby Bridges, in 1960 -- into a segregated New Orleans public school -- has died. Ruby..
