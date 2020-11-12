Lucille Bridges, mother of civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, dies at 86
Lucille Bridges, the mother of Ruby Bridges, has died at the age of 86. In 1960, Ruby walked past crowds shouting racist slurs as she became the first Black student at her elementary school in New Orleans.
