Lucille Bridges, mother of civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, dies at 86

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mother of Civil Rights Icon Ruby Bridges Dead at 86 Lucille Bridges, who made a historic walk with her 6-year-old daughter, Ruby Bridges, in 1960 -- into a segregated New Orleans public school -- has died. Ruby...

TMZ.com 10 hours ago



Lucille Bridges, mother of Ruby Bridges, dead at 86 "Our nation lost a Mother of the Civil Rights Movement today. And I lost my mom. I love you and am grateful for you. May you Rest In Peace" her daughter wrote.

CBS News 52 minutes ago



Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Anti-Segregation Icon Ruby Bridges, Dies At 86 In 1960, she braved death threats and racial epithets to accompany her daughter to the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, desegregating...

NPR 6 hours ago



