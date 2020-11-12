Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Top Elections Official, Is Under Fire
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
After becoming the target of his own party, Brad Raffensperger authorized a hand recount of the state’s presidential votes.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brad Raffensperger American politician
Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger fires back against Trump's false claims about election"Failed candidate Doug Collins is a liar — but what's new?" Raffensperger' said of the former GOP congressman who has repeated Trump's claims.
USATODAY.com
Top Georgia official: Voter fraud probes won't change outcome"At the end of the day, we don't see widespread voter fraud, but we will investigate every case we hear," Raffensperger said on "CBS This Morning" Thursday.
CBS News
Georgia secretary of state says there's no evidence of widespread voter fraudGeorgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has ordered a manual, by-hand ballot recount to be certified by November 20 in the presidential election. President..
CBS News
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
As Tensions Among Republicans Mount, Georgia’s Recount Proceeds SmoothlyElection officials discovered about 2,600 new ballots, but they are not enough to affect the outcome of the presidential race in the state.
NYTimes.com
Voters drop lawsuit seeking to throw out presidential votes in Wisconsin's Democratic-leaning countiesThe Wisconsin suit was dismissed the same day plaintiffs in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania dropped their legal challenge seeking the same goal.
USATODAY.com
Beer for breakfast? New Waffle House collaboration brew smells like baconRestaurant chain Waffle House has teamed with Georgia's Oconee Brewing Co. to make an ale that has a bacon aroma.
USATODAY.com
Fox News host Tucker Carlson apologizes for erroneously claiming a dead man voted in GeorgiaTucker Carlson apologized on Fox News for reporting that a dead man voted in the 2020 election: "We're always going to correct when we're wrong."
USATODAY.com
