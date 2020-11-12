Global  
 

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Top Elections Official, Is Under Fire

NYTimes.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
After becoming the target of his own party, Brad Raffensperger authorized a hand recount of the state’s presidential votes.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Georgia's Chief Election Official Announces Hand Recount

Georgia's Chief Election Official Announces Hand Recount 01:02

 Georgia's Chief Election Official, Announces Hand Recount. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the hand recount on Wednesday. With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, via...

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger fires back against Trump's false claims about election

 "Failed candidate Doug Collins is a liar — but what's new?" Raffensperger' said of the former GOP congressman who has repeated Trump's claims.
USATODAY.com

Top Georgia official: Voter fraud probes won't change outcome

 "At the end of the day, we don't see widespread voter fraud, but we will investigate every case we hear," Raffensperger said on "CBS This Morning" Thursday.
CBS News

Georgia secretary of state says there's no evidence of widespread voter fraud

 Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has ordered a manual, by-hand ballot recount to be certified by November 20 in the presidential election. President..
CBS News

As Tensions Among Republicans Mount, Georgia’s Recount Proceeds Smoothly

 Election officials discovered about 2,600 new ballots, but they are not enough to affect the outcome of the presidential race in the state.
NYTimes.com

Voters drop lawsuit seeking to throw out presidential votes in Wisconsin's Democratic-leaning counties

 The Wisconsin suit was dismissed the same day plaintiffs in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania dropped their legal challenge seeking the same goal.
USATODAY.com

Fox News host Tucker Carlson apologizes for erroneously claiming a dead man voted in Georgia

 Tucker Carlson apologized on Fox News for reporting that a dead man voted in the 2020 election: "We're always going to correct when we're wrong."
USATODAY.com

'There will be a recount' -GA Sec. of State [Video]

'There will be a recount' -GA Sec. of State

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday said he expects a recount due to the small margin for the presidential election in the battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a small..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published

Sports Biz Notebook: Georgia State looks for naming rights sponsor; UGA donations flow despite pandemic

 Eric Jackson's sports business notebook includes info on Georgia State’s look for a naming-rights sponsor and the continued support of University of Georgia...
bizjournals

In Georgia Senate races, it's socialism versus health care and the coronavirus

 Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia – the Republican candidates in Georgia’s Jan. 5 twin runoff elections that will determine whether the GOP...
FOXNews.com

Karl Rove to Chair GOP Fundraising Drive for Georgia Runoffs

 Former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove will serve as national finance chair for Senate Republicans in the Georgia runoff elections in January, a person familiar...
