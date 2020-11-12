Lady A Drops Out of CMA Awards After Possible COVID-19 Exposure Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lady A has become the third act to drop out of tonight’s CMA Awards, with the band citing potential exposure to COVID-19.



“Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19 this week,” the band wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home from the awards tonight.”



Previously scheduled performers Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard were also forced to drop out of the show earlier this week after both tested positive for COVID-19.



*Also Read:* Associated Press Drops CMA Awards Coverage After Being Barred From Using Images of Attendees



Hubbard, who was scheduled to perform a number with Carly Pearce, was replaced by Lady A’s Charles Kelley. According to the band’s statement, Kelley and Pearce’s number was pre-taped and will air during the ABC broadcast as planned.



“We’re bummed that we won’t be able to perform with Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, but luckily Charles already taped his performance with Carly Pearce so you will still be seeing him take the stage!” the band wrote. “We’ll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y’all! Stay safe out there.”



