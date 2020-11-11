Rapper Mo3 Shot and Killed on Dallas Freeway at 28 Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed while driving on a freeway in Dallas on Wednesday morning, according to multiple media reports.



According to CBS, Mo3, whose birth name is Melvin Noble, died after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot. A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department told TheWrap that an incident had occurred on the freeway where a man was shot and killed, but they wouldn’t disclose the person’s identity. A spokesperson for Mo3 has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.



“On November 11, 2020, at approximately 11:55 a.m., an adult male victim was traveling northbound on I-35 at Clarendon Drive when he was approached by a suspect(s) driving what is believed to be a dark color car,” the statement read. “The suspect, described as an adult Black male, exited his car armed with a firearm and began approaching the victim’s car. The victim exited his vehicle and began running southward on the freeway. The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds striking him. In doing so, the suspect also struck an innocent bystander, an adult male, who was sitting in his vehicle. The first victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim was also transported to an area hospital with injuries that does not appear to be life-threatening. The suspect remains at large. This incident will be documented on case number 201916-2020. The name of the deceased victim will not be released until pending next of kin notification.”



*Also Read:* Rapper King Von Dies in Shooting Outside Atlanta Hookah Lounge



According to CBS and TMZ, the rapper had been 28 years old.



Last December, Mo3 told his fans on Instagram that he was shot in the head, but he survived the attack. Some fans had speculated that it was a publicity stunt. According to TMZ, he was also arrested in 2017 in connection with a Dallas-Fort Worth night club shooting, at which one person had died.



Mo3’s biggest success came in 2015 when he released his album “Rain” at the age of 23. He is perhaps most famous for his 2019 collaboration with Boosie Badazz titled “Errybody (Remix).” In total, the rapper recorded three albums and released a few songs earlier this year. The rapper is a father of three.



*Also Read:* Ken Spears, 'Scooby-Doo' Co-Creator, Dies at 82



“I tell the truth in my music,” he said in a 2016 interview with the Dallas Observer. “I’m not talking about standing in the trap and whippin’ foreign cars or having designer this, designer that. No, I’m talking about how my mom couldn’t pay her bills and when we didn’t have anywhere to sleep and stayed eating noodles every day.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries Trailer Is Just a Bunch of Media Quotes Insulting the Rapper (Video)



Rapper Tory Lanez Charged With Assault After July Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion



Radha Blank Becomes a Middle-Aged Rapper in 'The Forty-Year-Old Version' Trailer (Video) Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed while driving on a freeway in Dallas on Wednesday morning, according to multiple media reports.According to CBS, Mo3, whose birth name is Melvin Noble, died after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot. A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department told TheWrap that an incident had occurred on the freeway where a man was shot and killed, but they wouldn’t disclose the person’s identity. A spokesperson for Mo3 has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.“On November 11, 2020, at approximately 11:55 a.m., an adult male victim was traveling northbound on I-35 at Clarendon Drive when he was approached by a suspect(s) driving what is believed to be a dark color car,” the statement read. “The suspect, described as an adult Black male, exited his car armed with a firearm and began approaching the victim’s car. The victim exited his vehicle and began running southward on the freeway. The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds striking him. In doing so, the suspect also struck an innocent bystander, an adult male, who was sitting in his vehicle. The first victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim was also transported to an area hospital with injuries that does not appear to be life-threatening. The suspect remains at large. This incident will be documented on case number 201916-2020. The name of the deceased victim will not be released until pending next of kin notification.”*Also Read:* Rapper King Von Dies in Shooting Outside Atlanta Hookah LoungeAccording to CBS and TMZ, the rapper had been 28 years old.Last December, Mo3 told his fans on Instagram that he was shot in the head, but he survived the attack. Some fans had speculated that it was a publicity stunt. According to TMZ, he was also arrested in 2017 in connection with a Dallas-Fort Worth night club shooting, at which one person had died.Mo3’s biggest success came in 2015 when he released his album “Rain” at the age of 23. He is perhaps most famous for his 2019 collaboration with Boosie Badazz titled “Errybody (Remix).” In total, the rapper recorded three albums and released a few songs earlier this year. The rapper is a father of three.*Also Read:* Ken Spears, 'Scooby-Doo' Co-Creator, Dies at 82“I tell the truth in my music,” he said in a 2016 interview with the Dallas Observer. “I’m not talking about standing in the trap and whippin’ foreign cars or having designer this, designer that. No, I’m talking about how my mom couldn’t pay her bills and when we didn’t have anywhere to sleep and stayed eating noodles every day.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries Trailer Is Just a Bunch of Media Quotes Insulting the Rapper (Video)Rapper Tory Lanez Charged With Assault After July Shooting of Megan Thee StallionRadha Blank Becomes a Middle-Aged Rapper in 'The Forty-Year-Old Version' Trailer (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published 2 hours ago Dallas Rapper Mo3 Killed In Shooting On I-35E, Sources Say 00:57 Dallas-based rapper Melvin Noble a.k.a. Mo3 has died after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E Wednesday, sources close to the investigation told CBS 11 News. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sources: Dallas Rapper Mo3 Killed In Shooting On I-35E



Dallas-based rapper Melvin Noble a.k.a. Mo3 has died after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E Wednesday, sources close to the investigation told CBS 11 News. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:51 Published 4 hours ago Downtown Dallas' Klyde Warren Park One Step Closer To Having Ice Rink



Downtown Dallas' Klyde Warren Park One Step Closer To Having Ice Rink Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:11 Published on October 14, 2020

