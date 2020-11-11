Michael Bay to Direct Action Film ‘Ambulance,’ Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Hit the sirens, Michael Bay has found his next film, an original action movie called “Ambulance” for which Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



Endeavor Content is putting together a package for the film, which does not yet have a distributor. Bay hopes to begin filming in early 2021 and is searching for other actors.



While the logline for the film was kept under wraps, Discussing Film says “Ambulance” is a remake of a 2005 film from Denmark about two brothers staging a robbery who steal an ambulance as their getaway vehicle all while there’s a paramedic and a dying patient in the back.



*Also Read:* COVID Mutates in First Trailer for Michael Bay's Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird' (Video)



Chris Fedak wrote the screenplay. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak are producing “Ambulance.”



The original “Ambulance” was also notable for being put together with three rules: that the entire film must take place in one location, that it must unfold in real time, and it could only have four characters. That would fall in line with the work Bay did producing “Songbird,” a pandemic-thriller that was shot under unique, safe conditions in Los Angeles while the city was under lockdown. That film stars KJ Apa and will be released by STX.



Bay’s last film was “6 Underground” for Netflix and starring Ryan Reynolds, and he’s also producing a film for Sony called “Black 5.”



Gyllenhaal was last seen in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and is currently filming “The Guilty” with director Antoine Fuqua, a remake of a foreign language film.



Bay and Gyllenhaal are both represented by WME, and Bay is also represented by Range Media Partners.



Deadline first reported that Gyllenhaal was in talks, and Discussing Film first reported that Bay was circling the project.



