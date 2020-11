Ticketmaster May Verify Coronavirus Vaccination Before Allowing Entry Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ticketmaster will soon begin to verify the coronavirus vaccination status of fans attending events as soon as the vaccine is available, according to Billboard.Ticketmaster said it was developing a system that uses phones to verify vaccination and COVID-19... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 1976 Swine Flu Vaccine Roll-Out May Provide Lessons For COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts



The federal government has outlined its coronavirus vaccination plan, an effort expected to last through 2021. For anyone who thinks that sounds slow, Wilson Walker reports that trying to move too fast.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:13 Published on September 17, 2020