You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Local Veteran Shares His Story On Veterans Day



KDKA's Ross Guidotti talks to a Westmoreland County World War II veteran about his time in the South Pacific. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:40 Published 4 hours ago MHL - Senior Veterans Inc.



Only $15 to donate a wreath to honor a soldier on veterans day at Fort Logan, Fort Lyon, or Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Deadline Dec. 1st. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 05:56 Published 4 hours ago Honoring Veterans At Mount Moor Cemetery In Rockland County



A memorial ceremony honoring veterans was held in Rockland County on Wednesday. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:59 Published 4 hours ago