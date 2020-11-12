Global  
 

President Donald Trump Marks First Public Appearance in Veterans Day Since US Election Counting

HNGN Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump Marks First Public Appearance in Veterans Day Since US Election CountingPresident Donald Trump visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, making an official public appearance for the first time since the United States election results in order to partake in the yearly presidential rite. He honored veterans in a ceremony amid steady rainfall.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Refuses To Concede Election, Attends Veterans Day Event

President Trump Refuses To Concede Election, Attends Veterans Day Event 02:23

 President Donald Trump attended his first official event Wednesday since Joe Biden was projected the winner of the 2020 presidential election. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

