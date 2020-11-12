President Donald Trump Marks First Public Appearance in Veterans Day Since US Election Counting
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, making an official public appearance for the first time since the United States election results in order to partake in the yearly presidential rite. He honored veterans in a ceremony amid steady rainfall.
President Donald Trump visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, making an official public appearance for the first time since the United States election results in order to partake in the yearly presidential rite. He honored veterans in a ceremony amid steady rainfall.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources