Tropical Storm Eta Dumps Rain on Florida West Coast

Newsmax Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over Florida after making landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area Thursday morning. The storm slogged ashore...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Eta targets Florida west coast

Tropical Storm Eta targets Florida west coast 01:11

 [NFA] Tropical Storm Eta spun toward Florida's west coast on Wednesday, nearing its fourth landfall in a matter of days. Freddie Joyner has more.

