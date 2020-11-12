President-elect Joe Biden announces Ron Klain as chief of staff
President-elect Joe Biden announced Ron Klain as his pick for chief of staff. Klain is Biden's longtime adviser and worked with Biden in the Obama administration. Ed O'Keefe reports from Wilmington.
