President-elect Joe Biden announces Ron Klain as chief of staff

CBS News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden announced Ron Klain as his pick for chief of staff. Klain is Biden's longtime adviser and worked with Biden in the Obama administration. Ed O'Keefe reports from Wilmington.
News video: Ron Klain to be Chief of Staff

 President Elect Joe Biden has selected his White House Chief of Staff. He selected Ron Klain and he accepted.

