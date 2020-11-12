Global  
 

Ohio Governor DeWine on COVID-19 surge, Trump's handling of pandemic

CBS News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases in his state, Ohio's safety measures and President Trump's handling of the pandemic.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine: 'Joe Biden Is The President-Elect'

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine: 'Joe Biden Is The President-Elect' 00:26

 Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that the country needs to consider Joe Biden the President-elect -- joining a growing list of Republican allies to President Donald Trump who say the 2020 race is over. Katie Johnston reports.

Ohio governor announces curfew amid COVID-19 surge

 Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced a new curfew as the state faces a COVID-19 surge. The curfew will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for three weeks starting..
CBS News

Trump hints at primary challenge for Ohio Gov. DeWine, who acknowledged Biden as president-elect

 DeWine was a co-chair of Trump's reelection campaign in Ohio, but he was also among the few Republicans to acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect.
USATODAY.com

Ohio's GOP Gov. Mike DeWine: 'Joe Biden is the president-elect'

 Gov. Mike DeWine's reference to Biden as the president-elect might seem like a hair-splitting distinction, but it's one few Republicans have made.
USATODAY.com

Ohio Gov. reissues mask order with new provisions

 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that he is reissuing a mask order with three new provisions. (Nov. 11)
 
USATODAY.com

Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH [Video]

Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday it is President Donald Trump's hope that all U.S. troops will be home from Afghanistan and Iraq by May.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:38Published

Pentagon drawing down troops in Afghanistan

 The move comes days after President Trump replaced his defense secretary.
CBS News

Donald Trump to pull thousands of troops from Iraq, Afghanistan before he leaves office

 Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on Tuesday confirmed plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying the decision is in line with..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 coronavirus: Medical leaders urge Trump to aid Biden team

 Leaders of the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association say the Trump Administration must share critical..
New Zealand Herald

Trump is "seriously" considering a 2024 bid for president

 He is "seriously" considering a 2024 bid for president, two sources have told CBS News.
CBS News

Watch Live: Ohio governor gives COVID update as cases surge

 A record of over 8,000 cases were reported in a single day last week, and hospitalizations are also at record levels.
CBS News

'I don't need your instruction': Sens. Sherrod Brown and Dan Sullivan argue over wearing masks

 The back-and-forth started on the Senate floor when Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, asked Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to put on a mask.
USATODAY.com

Guess Who This Umbrella Girl Turned Into!

 Before this pint-sized kid with a parasol was making people laugh on Comedy Central, she was just another little runt waiting for rain to fall in Cincinnati,..
TMZ.com

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump, ‘Stop the Narcissism’ [Video]

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump, ‘Stop the Narcissism’

On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tore into Donald Trump after the president suggested New York would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden [Video]

More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:20Published
Trump's Dr. 'Herd Immunity' Wants Americans To Stand In Solidarity With COVID-19 [Video]

Trump's Dr. 'Herd Immunity' Wants Americans To Stand In Solidarity With COVID-19

On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced three weeks of new, statewide, social distancing orders. The move comes in response to a 113% surge in cases over the past two weeks across..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published