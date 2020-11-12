Global  
 

Report: Andrew Cuomo Missed 17 Coronavirus Task Force Briefings

Newsmax Thursday, 12 November 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo skipped 17 consecutive calls with the White House Coronavirus Task Force designed to brief state leaders on the COVID-19 vaccine. News of the missed meetings...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political'

Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political' 02:08

 President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (Nov. 9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their patriotism. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

