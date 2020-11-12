Global  
 

UPS allows employees to wear natural Black hairstyles and beards

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 November 2020
UPS, which has been accused of discriminating against employees who had long hair and beard due to religious beliefs, has relaxed its dress code.
 
Pandemic expected to fuel holiday shipping surge

 As the pandemic pushes shoppers online, retailers and carriers are preparing for a holiday shipping surge that could delay deliveries. FedEx and UPS are ramping..
USATODAY.com

UPS to Allow Natural Black Hairstyles Like Afros and Braids

 The policy change, which also permits facial hair, comes amid a growing national movement to ban racial discrimination based on people’s natural hairstyle.
NYTimes.com

UPS allows its employees to wear their natural Black hairstyles

 Employees of the shipping giant now free to wear afros, braids and other hairstyles often worn by Black Americans.
CBS News

