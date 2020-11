You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bay Area Republicans Feel Emboldened To Show Their Support For Trump



The Bay Area has been a Democratic stronghold for a long time, but John Ramos tells us the presidency of Donald Trump has emboldened Republicans here to speak out like never before. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:22 Published 1 week ago Trump And Biden Enter Critical Weekend



(CNN) Democratic nominee Joe Biden is moving from briefing books into full days of preparations. President Donald Trump is studying notecards and getting help from a long-time ally, former New Jersey.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on September 26, 2020