Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tokyo Olympics Athletes Exempted From 14-Day Isolation

Newsmax Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next year's Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on anyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spreading. Olympic organizers said on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IOC'S Bach calls for sacrifice and patience among sports leaders ahead of the Tokyo Olympics [Video]

IOC'S Bach calls for sacrifice and patience among sports leaders ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach calls for sacrifice and patience among sports leaders and athletes ahead of 2021 Tokyo Games

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:41Published
U.S. gymnasts blaze a trail to Tokyo meet [Video]

U.S. gymnasts blaze a trail to Tokyo meet

Gymnasts are used to having pressure on their shoulders but the athletes heading to Tokyo for next month’s special meet might feel they are carrying an Olympian burden.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Tokyo urges Olympics supporters to 'pack less, wait less' following security tests [Video]

Tokyo urges Olympics supporters to 'pack less, wait less' following security tests

Tokyo Games organisers complete three days of security tests as they prepare to host the rescheduled Olympics next year.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Athletes participating in Tokyo Olympic Games won't have to isolate for 14 days on arrival: Organisers

 Athletes who will be arriving for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period that Japan has imposed on anyone arriving...
DNA