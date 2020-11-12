Tokyo Olympics Athletes Exempted From 14-Day Isolation
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next year's Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on anyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spreading. Olympic organizers said on...
Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next year's Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on anyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spreading. Olympic organizers said on...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources