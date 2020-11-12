President-elect Biden names Ron Klain as chief of staff
President-elect Joe Biden has appointed longtime aide Ron Klain as his chief of staff. The Biden-Harris team is pushing forward with their transition plans as President Trump continues to fight the election results. CBS News’ Debra Alfarone reports and joins “CBSN AM” with the latest.
