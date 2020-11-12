Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President-elect Biden names Ron Klain as chief of staff

CBS News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden has appointed longtime aide Ron Klain as his chief of staff. The Biden-Harris team is pushing forward with their transition plans as President Trump continues to fight the election results. CBS News’ Debra Alfarone reports and joins “CBSN AM” with the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Ron Klain to be Chief of Staff

Ron Klain to be Chief of Staff 00:28

 President Elect Joe Biden has selected his White House Chief of Staff. He selected Ron Klain and he accepted.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

Pelosi says GOP "refusing to accept reality" of Biden victory

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Republicans for not acting on coronavirus.
CBS News

Flashback by Ron Klain: Don't underestimate Biden. He knows what America needs and how to get it done.

 Joe Biden will fight for social and economic progress, he won't grovel to dictators, and his decency will help reverse the savagery of the Trump era.
USATODAY.com

Nevada attorney general confident "there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud" in his state

 The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits over the 2020 election in Nevada, one of which was dismissed by the state Supreme Court. CBS News projects Joe..
CBS News

Ron Klain Ron Klain

Live Updates: Biden names chief of staff as team takes shape

 Ron Klain, a longtime Democratic adviser, will serve as Biden's first chief of staff.
CBS News

President-elect Joe Biden announces Ron Klain as chief of staff

 President-elect Joe Biden announced Ron Klain as his pick for chief of staff. Klain is Biden's longtime adviser and worked with Biden in the Obama..
CBS News

Joe Biden's team says 'theatrics' of Trump's legal fights won't impede a smooth transition

 The Biden team is underscoring that it is getting down to business, announcing Wednesday the pick of Ron Klain as White House chief of staff.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud [Video]

Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud

Karl Rove is a long time GOP operative. He is just the latest Republican to break with President Donald Trump over his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Trump campaign has been waging several court battles in an attempt to either get recounts or toss out mail-in ballots. Business Insider reports that Trump has been citing widespread voter fraud despite a complete lack of evidence.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Trump absent from coronavirus task force meetings as pandemic surges

 Sources tell CBS News President Trump has not attended a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in months. It comes as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths..
CBS News

Trump supporters get free meal if they trade in MAGA swag at Kentucky restaurants

 Two Kentucky restaurant owners are offering Trump supporters a free meal, but there's a catch.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden has names Ron Klain as his Chief of Staff [Video]

Joe Biden has names Ron Klain as his Chief of Staff

President-elect Joe Biden has named Ron Klain as his Chief of Staff. But president Trump still hasn't conceded. ABC's Alex Presha reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published
Biden’s Chief Of Staff Ron Klain Has Massachusetts Ties [Video]

Biden’s Chief Of Staff Ron Klain Has Massachusetts Ties

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:16Published
Election 2020: Biden Names Chief Of Staff [Video]

Election 2020: Biden Names Chief Of Staff

President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his transition by staffing his incoming administration. Meantime, President Donald Trump continues to refuse to acknowledge Biden's election victory and..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Says Pfizer Wanted to Hurt Trump By Delaying Vaccine News (Video)

Tucker Carlson Says Pfizer Wanted to Hurt Trump By Delaying Vaccine News (Video) Wednesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was an absolutely dizzying sequence of conspiracy theories surrounding the election, as Tucker continues to...
The Wrap

Colbert: Trump Is ‘Like a Toddler Too Hopped Up on Sugar to Go to Bed’ With Bogus Fraud Claims (Video)

Colbert: Trump Is ‘Like a Toddler Too Hopped Up on Sugar to Go to Bed’ With Bogus Fraud Claims (Video) While the network late night hosts did revel in Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump for a minute earlier this week, we’re now back to how things were...
The Wrap

‘Morning Joe’ Taunts Trump for ‘Sad, Pathetic Finale’ to His ‘Shock Opera’ (Video)

 MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Thursday dismissed President Donald Trump’s political career as a “shock opera” with a “sad, pathetic...
The Wrap