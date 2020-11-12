President-elect Biden names Ron Klain as chief of staff

Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud



Karl Rove is a long time GOP operative. He is just the latest Republican to break with President Donald Trump over his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Trump campaign has been waging several court battles in an attempt to either get recounts or toss out mail-in ballots. Business Insider reports that Trump has been citing widespread voter fraud despite a complete lack of evidence.

