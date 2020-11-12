STUDY: 60% Of Americans Believe Coronavirus Permanently Changed Dating, 31% Believe Virtual Dates Are The New Normal

Global  
 

Lots of Americans think dating has changed forever because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a study conducted by WooPlus, 60% of Americans think the dating game has changed forever because of coronavirus. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes) Two notable findings about how it might have changed permanently are that 31% of […]
