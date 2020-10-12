Global  
 

REPORT: Extremely Rare Purple-Pink Diamond Sells For Nearly $27 Million

Daily Caller Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
'Largest pink diamond of the same color grading to be auctioned'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pink diamond sells for over $26 mln at auction

Pink diamond sells for over $26 mln at auction 01:21

 An extremely rare, purple-pink diamond mined in Russia, which Sotheby's described as "a true wonder of nature," sold for over $26 million Wednesday, the auction house said. Bryan Wood reports.

