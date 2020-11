You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Miami-Dade County's COVID-19 Curfew Upheld By Florida Appeals Court



An executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis to help reopen the state’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic does not block Miami-Dade County from imposing a curfew, an appeals court ruled Wednesday... Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Court of Appeals denies appeal in open carry ban case, cites laws against voter intimidation



The Michigan Court of Appeals will not hear an appeal on the Court of Claims ruling that blocked an order banning the open carry of guns at polling places. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:33 Published 2 weeks ago Appeals Court Blocks Ruling Requiring Texans To Wear Face Masks At Polling Locations



It's been less than 48 hours since a San Antonio court issued a ruling requiring all voters, poll workers, and poll watchers to wear masks at polling stations, but a federal appeals court has blocked.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago