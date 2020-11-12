Global  
 

Joe Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff

Denver Post Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in the top role in his White House.
