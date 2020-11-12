Joe Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in the top role in his White House.
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in the top role in his White House.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources