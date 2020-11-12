Global  
 

The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The Wrap Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The Super Bowl is currently scheduled for Feb. 7 on CBS from Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium. Of course, all of that is pending given the current out-of-control pandemic.

The Weeknd announced the news on his Instagram page Thursday: “performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21”

Last year’s Super Bowl halftime show, also in Florida, featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

