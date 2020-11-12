The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show.
The Super Bowl is currently scheduled for Feb. 7 on CBS from Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium. Of course, all of that is pending given the current out-of-control pandemic.
The Weeknd announced the news on his Instagram page Thursday: “performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHf3tCLBZLV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Last year’s Super Bowl halftime show, also in Florida, featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
More to come…
The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show.
The Super Bowl is currently scheduled for Feb. 7 on CBS from Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium. Of course, all of that is pending given the current out-of-control pandemic.
The Weeknd announced the news on his Instagram page Thursday: “performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHf3tCLBZLV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Last year’s Super Bowl halftime show, also in Florida, featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
More to come…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources