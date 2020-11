The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show.The Super Bowl is currently scheduled for Feb. 7 on CBS from Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium. Of course, all of that is pending given the current out-of-control pandemic.The Weeknd announced the news on his Instagram page Thursday: “performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21”https://www.instagram.com/p/CHf3tCLBZLV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_linkLast year’s Super Bowl halftime show, also in Florida, featured Jennifer Lopez and ShakiraMore to come…