With COVID-19 cases raging, health officials say you need your flu shot. Delaware has its first case

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Best time to get flu shot as coronavirus pandemic continues



Public health experts say this year everyone should get a flu shot, if possible. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:51 Published 1 day ago Consumer Reports: Don't skip your flu shot this year



Especially with the pandemic, doctors say it is more important than ever to do what we can to stop the spread of influenza - and that means getting a flu shot. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:57 Published 2 days ago COVID Honesty: Knowing The Symptoms



Is it the cold and flu or is it COVID-19? When reporting cases, it's important to know the difference between these illnesses. KDKA's John Shumway talked with a local doctor about knowing the.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:51 Published 2 days ago