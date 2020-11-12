Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

With COVID-19 cases raging, health officials say you need your flu shot. Delaware has its first case

Delawareonline Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
So far, there has been one flu case in Delaware. But officials expect that number will change after Thanksgiving if people don't get their flu shot.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Health Officials Warn LA County Could Tighten Restrictions If COVID-19 Case Surge Continues

Health Officials Warn LA County Could Tighten Restrictions If COVID-19 Case Surge Continues 02:58

 As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in L.A. County, health officials warned Thursday that they may be forced to impose more restrictions on public activity to get the spread of the virus under control.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Best time to get flu shot as coronavirus pandemic continues [Video]

Best time to get flu shot as coronavirus pandemic continues

Public health experts say this year everyone should get a flu shot, if possible.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:51Published
Consumer Reports: Don't skip your flu shot this year [Video]

Consumer Reports: Don't skip your flu shot this year

Especially with the pandemic, doctors say it is more important than ever to do what we can to stop the spread of influenza - and that means getting a flu shot.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:57Published
COVID Honesty: Knowing The Symptoms [Video]

COVID Honesty: Knowing The Symptoms

Is it the cold and flu or is it COVID-19? When reporting cases, it's important to know the difference between these illnesses. KDKA's John Shumway talked with a local doctor about knowing the..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:51Published