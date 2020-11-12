Global  
 

Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for COVID-19

CBS News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, has tested positive for COVID-19. Lewandowski is the latest person in President Trump's orbit to test positive for the coronavirus, following Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and conservative activist David Bossie, who was leading Mr. Trump's post-election legal battles. Tanya Rivero has more.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Corey Lewandowski Has COVID

Corey Lewandowski Has COVID 00:29

 Senior Trump campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski told CNN on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Business Insider reports that Lewandowski has been part of Trump's inner circle for years. Currently, he is part of a legal effort to overturn election results in several key battleground...

