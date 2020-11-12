Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for COVID-19
Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, has tested positive for COVID-19. Lewandowski is the latest person in President Trump's orbit to test positive for the coronavirus, following Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and conservative activist David Bossie, who was leading Mr. Trump's post-election legal battles. Tanya Rivero has more.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Corey Lewandowski American political operative and commentator
Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for COVID-19, latest in a series of casesTrump aide Corey Lewandowski has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest in a series of cases within the president's inner circle.
USATODAY.com
Trump 2020 adviser Cory Lewandowski tests positive for COVID-19Lewandowski has been involved in President Trump's legal battles in Philadelphia.
CBS News
Watch Live: Trump campaign hosts press conference in PhiladelphiaEric Trump, Lara Trump, Pam Bondi and Corey Lewandowski are expected to be at Wednesday's press conference.
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump posts flurry of anti-Fox News tweetsThe president has ramped up attacks on Fox News for its coverage of the election results and his defeat.
CBS News
US election: Messages for Joe Biden stack up as transition blockedMessages for President-elect Joe Biden are stacking up in the US State Department due to President Trump's refusal to concede defeat in the recent Presidential..
New Zealand Herald
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Studio bosses reportedly bail out of Gerard Butler's new film over Covid insurance issues
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) 29th White House Chief of Staff
Two more members of Trump's team test positive for COVID-19Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after attending a White House election night party last week. Mark..
CBS News
U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:55Published
Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:08Published
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a fierce Trump ally, tests positive for COVID-19 antibodiesGaetz joins a list of those in Donald Trump's circle (including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows) who have contracted the virus or antibodies.
USATODAY.com
Ben Carson 17th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; American neurosurgeon
Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
David Bossie American political activist
Trump post-election adviser Bossie 'positive for Covid'David Bossie has been overseeing the president's legal challenges to the election defeat.
BBC News
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Cabinet department in the Executive branch of the United States federal government
Tanya Rivero American journalist
Deadly conflict in Ethiopia threatens peace across the Horn of AfricaA deadly conflict in northern Ethiopia is raising concerns about the possibility of a full-blown civil war breaking out in the region. CBS News foreign..
CBS News
Supreme Court hears arguments on Affordable Care ActThe Supreme Court heard arguments today on a Republican challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Harvard Law School professor Alan Jenkins joined CBSN's Tanya..
CBS News
Trump campaign files lawsuits in battleground states as Joe Biden draws closer to victoryThe Trump campaign is pursuing legal action in several key battleground states as Joe Biden edges into the lead in the vote count. Vanita Gupta, president and..
CBS News
COVID-19 cases in U.S. surge to another record highCoronavirus cases keep rising in the U.S., with a number of states breaking records day after day. Another 122,000 cases were reported on Thursday alone,..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources