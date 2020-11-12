Global  
 

President Obama on 60 Minutes from 2007-2012

CBS News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Key moments with President Barack Obama on 60 Minutes throughout his first campaign for president and first term in the White House.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Department Of Homeland Security Says Election Was Most Secure Ever

Department Of Homeland Security Says Election Was Most Secure Ever 02:24

 The Department of Homeland Security says the election was the most secure ever, despite President Donald Trump's fraud claims. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama spoke exclusively to "60 Minutes" about why he thinks Trump is refusing to concede; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Barack Obama, I Had to Campaign for Biden Because Trump Presidency 'Not Normal'

 Barack Obama did not want to hit the campaign trail -- it's not really something former Presidents do -- but he felt it was necessary because Donald Trump's..
Barack Obama on Trump: “This is not normal”

 In his interview with CBS News’ Gayle King, former President Barack Obama comments on Election 2020, and President Donald Trump’s allegations, without..
Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, without US [Video]

Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, without US

A China-backed free trade bloc, spanning 30% of the world's economy, was formed at a virtual summit on Sunday in a move that likely gives Beijing greater influence and leaves Washington on the outside. David Doyle reports.

Barack Obama speaks out on politics, the presidency, and Donald Trump

 In his first TV interview since Joe Biden's election, the former president sits down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King to discuss his memoir, "A..
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/15

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, President Barack Obama talks with Gayle King in his first TV interview since the election of Joe Biden. Plus: Conor..
Barack Obama speaks out on politics, life in the White House, and Donald Trump

 In his first television interview since the election of Joe Biden as the 46th President, former President Barack Obama sits down with "CBS This Morning" co-host..
Thousands of Trump supporters in Washington protest against results of presidential elections [Video]

Thousands of Trump supporters in Washington protest against results of presidential elections

Thousands of people turned up in the capital of United States on November 14 to show support to Donald Trump and protested against the results of the presidential elections. Supporters gathered in Freedom Plaza near the White House.

'This isn't over': Trump supporters protest in D.C. [Video]

'This isn't over': Trump supporters protest in D.C.

[NFA] Tens of thousands of President Trump's supporters descended on Washington on Saturday for a protest to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Colette Luke has the latest.

Cuba Expert Says Don't Expect Any Big Relationship Change When Joe Biden Takes Office [Video]

Cuba Expert Says Don't Expect Any Big Relationship Change When Joe Biden Takes Office

CBS4's Hank Tester shares details on how those hoping that President-Elect Joe Biden's administration is ready to reinstate the Obama era relationship with Cuba are bound to be let down, according to..

Barack Obama’s Damning Takedowns [Video]

Barack Obama’s Damning Takedowns

Former President Barack Obama’s new memoir “A Promised Land” is full of takedowns of political rivals, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Tariq Anwar backs Rahul Gandhi over Obama's remarks in his memoir [Video]

Tariq Anwar backs Rahul Gandhi over Obama's remarks in his memoir

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on November 13 reacted on the former US president Barack Obama's remark on MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi and said to assess someone in few meetings is tough, Rahul's..

'Discreet location' Barack Obama sought in the White House

'Discreet location' Barack Obama sought in the White House There's a secret Barack Obama hid during his presidency in the White House that he's finally confessed to.The former US president revealed the bad habit in his...
4 years ago, Obama invited Trump to the White House to discuss transfers of power. Trump hasn't done the same for Biden

 On November 10, 2016, President Barack Obama invited Donald Trump, then President-elect, to the White House. No such invitation has been...
Barack Obama Says Presidency Strained Marriage to Michelle

 Barack Obama's time in The White House was full of challenges ... not the least of which he says was his relationship with the First Lady. The former Prez opens...
TMZ.com Also reported by •CBS NewsJust JaredNew Zealand HeraldSky News