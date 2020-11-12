Global  
 

Latest jobless numbers and the state of the economy facing the Biden administration

CBS News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Jobless claims declined last week, but 709,000 Americans still filed for first-time unemployment. Lori Bettinger, president of BancAlliance and former director of the Troubled Asset Relief Programs during the Obama administration, joined CBSN to discuss what the current state of the economy could mean for President-elect Joe Biden's future administration.
