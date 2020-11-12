Latest jobless numbers and the state of the economy facing the Biden administration
Jobless claims declined last week, but 709,000 Americans still filed for first-time unemployment. Lori Bettinger, president of BancAlliance and former director of the Troubled Asset Relief Programs during the Obama administration, joined CBSN to discuss what the current state of the economy could mean for President-elect Joe Biden's future administration.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden adviser floats possible lockdown to check COVID-19"We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the lost wages," Dr. Michael Osterholm told Yahoo! Finance.
CBS News
Former Obama speechwriter weighs in on Biden transitionPresident-elect Joe Biden has named Ron Klain as his chief of staff. David Litt, a former speechwriter for President Obama and author of "Democracy in One Book..
CBS News
GOP Sen. Lankford: Biden should receive briefingsRepublican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma says it's time for President-elect Joe Biden to get the intelligence briefings traditionally provided during a..
USATODAY.com
Pressure mounts for Biden to get high-level intelligence briefingsThe GSA has yet to formally acknowledge Mr. Biden as the likely next president.
CBS News
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Walmart offers pet insurance amid surge in animal adoptionsRetailer sees business opportunity as many Americans turn to animals during the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
709,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week709,000 Americans filed claims for unemployment last week. That number is about 48,000 lower than the previous week. Frances Stacy, the director of portfolio..
CBS News
5 Americans among 7 peacekeepers killed in helicopter crashOfficials said one survivor was being airlifted to an Israeli hospital after the helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
CBS News
Number of Americans seeking jobless aid ticks downYet weekly applications for unemployment benefits remain nearly three times their level before the pandemic.
CBS News
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
President Obama on 60 Minutes from 2007-2012Key moments with President Barack Obama on 60 Minutes throughout his first campaign for president and first term in the White House.
CBS News
2011: President Obama on the killing of bin LadenPresident Barack Obama on the preparation and execution of the plan to kill Osama bin Laden.
CBS News
2009: President Obama discusses the American health care systemPresident Obama talks with 60 Minutes about one of his biggest challenges as president- passing comprehensive healthcare reform.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources